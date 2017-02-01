Oliver Gill

BT has promised to up its game and revealed two high profile appointments to the board of infrastructure arm Openreach.

Openreach held its first board full meeting yesterday and today announced the appointment of Sir Brendan Barber, the former general secretary of the Trade Union Congress, Edward Astle, a former board member of the National Grid, as independent directors.

Meanwhile, Openreach chairman Mike McTighe pledged the firm, which owns most of the UK’s telecoms infrastructure, would turn things around.

I understand that customers sometimes feel let down by Openreach because we haven’t always delivered the service they expect or that we hope to provide.

McTighe added Openreach had halved the numbers of missed appointments to fix the network over the last year.

“But we need to do more to re-build trust and credibility,” he said.

Legal separation

Telecoms regulator Ofcom is pushing for the legal separation of Openreach from the BT group – and will apply to European authorities to force the deal through if an agreement with BT cannot be made.

Current plans do not include a structural separation of Openreach – in other words cash generated by the infrastructure arm will still be remitted back to the FTSE 100 giant – but do want it set up as a separate legal entity with its own corporate governance.

McTighe added: “We are determined to meet our customers’ expectations and to strengthen the autonomy, governance and transparency of Openreach to facilitate the delivery of better outcomes for everyone who has a stake in our business."