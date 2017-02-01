Morrisons founder Sir Ken Morrison has died

Emma Haslett

Sir Ken Morrison, the founder of supermarket Morrisons, has died, the PA reported this morning.

He passed away aged 85 after a short illness, his family said.

Morrison took over his father's Bradford egg and butter stall, turning it into one of the UK's big four supermarkets within 50 years.

Having opened his first supermarket in 1961, Morrison floated the company in 1968. In 2004, it acquired Safeway.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

To keep on top of the biggest news stories as they happen, follow @CityAM on Twitter. You can also sign up for our newsletter alerts for updates throughout the day.