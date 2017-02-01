Mark Sands

Senior European leaders do not believe the UK will follow through on Theresa May's claims that "no deal is better than a bad deal", according to the UK's former ambassador to the EU.

May made the claim as part of her landmark Lancaster House address last month, warning EU leaders against seeking a punitive deal with the UK after Brexit.

However, speaking to MPs this morning, Sir Ivan Rogers said that senior figures in Europe remain unconvinced that May would be prepared to crash out of the EU without establishing a new trading relationship, and defaulting to World Trade Organisation tariffs.

"The view of many will be that the implications for the UK of walking away without any deal on the economic side and without any preferential arrangement and walking into a World Trade Organisation-only world are - from their perspective, which may be a misreading of us - so unpalatable that we won't do it," Rogers told the House of Commons European scrutiny committee.

Rogers also said that there was a "genuine" possibility UK could be presented with an exit bill of up to €60bn upon quitting the EU.

The European Commission's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier had previously warned the UK would be expected to keep paying "tens of billions" into the EU until 2020.

Rogers said this morning that Brussels has estimated a total of between €40bn and €60bn for contributions to UK based projects and pension liabilities.

Rogers stepped down in January, blasting "muddled thinking" from the government on Brexit in his resignation letter.

However, this morning he also strenuously rejected claims that he leaked a memo suggesting on providing advice to May on the duration of Brexit talks.

Rogers said document reflected growing views in Brussels that it would take until the "early-mid 2020s" to negotiate a new trading relationship with with the EU, but strenuously denied he was responsible for its release.

"I never leak. Never would, under any government," he said. "It had nothing to do with me."