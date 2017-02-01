FTSE 100 7166.04 +0.94%
Wednesday 1 February 2017 10:07am

It's official: Roaming charges across Europe are over

Lynsey Barber
Using a mobile abroad in Europe will cost the same as the UK (Source: Getty)

Roaming charges for using your mobile phone across Europe will officially end this summer after officials in Brussels agreed the "last piece of the puzzle" in its plans to ditch the expense of staying in touch while abroad.

Making calls, sending texts and using the Internet will now cost the same in any country of the European Union, starting from 15 June.

EU digital minister Andrus Ansip said officials have now agreed to a cap on charges if users go over their contract limit within the bloc in a wholesale deal.

He said the agreement, part of the efforts by the EU to create a digital single market, offered consumers cheaper prices while at the same time ensuring markets remain competitive.

