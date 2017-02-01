Emma Haslett

Hold onto your hats in the next couple of days: London is about to become blustery, after a severe weather warning was issued for parts of England and Wales, including the capital.

The Met Office said a number of "potentially vigorous low pressure systems" were on the way over the next few days, which could cause gusts of 60 to 70mph in places, and over 80mph in exposed coastal areas.

The warning covers the South West and Wales, as well as parts of the South East.

However, the Met Office added that there was "considerable uncertainty around the developments

"If such winds were to occur, we would expect damage to trees and perhaps to buildings, possible disruption to power supplies, as well as delayed travel," it said.

"There are a number of scenarios in which the strongest winds miss the UK altogether. Even so, spells of wet and windy weather will be affecting many areas later this week."

The news came as forecasters warned of an "arctic blast" ahead, with temperatures set to plummet below zero in the coming weeks.

James Madden from Exacta Weather told the Express: "As a whole the month of February is looking fairly below-average in terms of temperature and it will be quite a wintry month on current indications."