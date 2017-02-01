Six romantic National Trust destinations for Valentine's Day

Helen Cahill

Eating out in a chain restaurant in London is hardly the most imaginative way the spend quality time with your loved one on Valentine's Day - so why not try something a little different this year?

Escape the city - and the awkward sight of couples on blind dates at Pizza Express - with a visit to a National Trust property. The British heritage group has picked out its most romantic destinations, all you have to do is organise getting there (and presents for your partner, and a card, and pink balloons. And champagne). Easy.

National Trust said: "It’s not just royal amorous tales that these places have witnessed but modern-day love stories and even a few wedding bells too."

These are their top picks:

Claremont Landscape Garden, Surrey

This landscape garden was given to Princess Charlotte of Wales as a wedding present in 1816, and with its serpentine and Belvedere Tower, is perfect to a romantic walk - even if the weather is a bit chilly.

Hughenden, Buckinghamshire

​This stately home was the home of Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli and his wife Mary Anne​ between 1848 and 1881. Inside the house, you'll find their personal memorabilia, and you can also take a walk around the formal garden, which has been restored based on Mrs Disraeli's original drawings.

Prior Park, Bath

Designed by 'Capability' Brown and the poet Alexander Pope in the 18th century, Prior Park is the perfect spot for catching spectacular views of Bath, especially in winter when the trees are clear of leaves.

Stowe, Buckinghamshire

​What could be more perfect for Valentine's Day than a stroll around an 18th-cenutry garden which is home to a temple dedicated to Venus, goddess of love? It's no wonder Stowe in Buckinghamshire, with its pavilions, winding paths and Palladian Bridge, is often chosen as a spot for marriage proposals.

Oxburgh Hall, Norfolk

At this moated Tudor hall visitors can enjoy architecture from both the medieval and Victorian era. It was build in built in 1482 during the War of the Roses but was then updated in the Victorian style much later, when Gothic interiors and a walled garden were added.

Stourhead, Wiltshire

The Stourhead estate, which covers 2,650 acres of land, was opened in the 1740s, and was described by a magazine at the time as "a living work of art". Henry Hoare - the last of the Hoare family to own the property and its park - gave Stourhead to the National Trust in 1946, one year before his death, because his only son had been killed in World War One.