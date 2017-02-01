Yet another march against Donald Trump is coming to London

Helen Cahill

As corporate resistance to US President Donald Trump's travel ban grows, Londoners are preparing to protest against it for the second time in a week.

Trump has banned visitors from seven Middle Eastern countries, and tens of thousands of protestors are expected to protest outside the US embassy in London on Saturday to 'stop May supporting' the ban.

Prime Minister Theresa May has said she does not support the policy, but some parliamentarians think she should distance herself further from Trump. More than one million people have signed a petition arguing that Trump's state visit to the UK this year should be cancelled.

The protest against Trump will take place between 11am and 2pm. After assembling at Grosvenor Square, protesters will march to Downing Street, where tens of thousands gathered on Monday night to support the same cause.

The action is being organised by various groups including Stop the War Coalition, Stand up to Racism and the Muslim Council of Britain, who argue that 'Theresa May's collusion with Trump must end'. More than 8,000 people have said they will attend.

Demonstrations against Trump have also been taking place in America this week, with thousands turning up at airports to show their support for refugees detained by the authorities just hours after Trump signed the executive order.