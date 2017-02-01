Oliver Gill

TalkTalk revenues have slipped over five per cent as the firm claimed it had stemmed the number of people leaving for rival operators.

The figures

Revenue for the third quarter to December fell to £435m compared with £459m over the same period last year.

Profits were also down at £332m from £351m.

516,000 customers re-contracted with TalkTalk on 18 month plans during the quarter and 20 per cent of these bought voice services. 12 per cent of them also choose to talk the firm's fibre broadband package.

Why it's interesting

The announcement of the departure of TalkTalk chief exec – and staunch BT critic – Dido Harding somewhat overshadows the trading figures.

However, there are also some interesting titbits about flash fourth quarter numbers and expectations on full-year trading.

With churn being a persistent problem for TalkTalk, the firm revealed it had locked 81,000 customers into in the first four months of January alone – of which 75 per cent of them were on a length 24 month contract.

Earnings guidance is unadjusted and a dividend of 10.58p per share is to be paid.

What the company said

