Ross McLean

Tottenham's Premier League title challenge suffered a major blow after Mauricio Pochettino’s side could only draw 0-0 with relegation-haunted Sunderland.

Despite dominating possession at the Stadium of Light, Spurs were unable to break down a stubborn Sunderland and failed to win for only the second time in eight top-flight matches.

The draw was enough to move the White Hart Lane club above north London rivals Arsenal into second place, although they remain nine points adrift of Chelsea. Sunderland, meanwhile, moved off the bottom, but remain firmly in the relegation mire.

Swansea maintained their impressive revival under new boss Paul Clement, beating Southampton 2-1 at the Liberty Stadium courtesy of strikes from centre-half Alfie Mawson and Gylfi Sigurdsson.

The Swans have now won three of their last four league games and lie 17th, level on 21 points with defending champions Leicester, whose concerns deepened with defeat at Burnley.

Wales hitman Sam Vokes netted with three minutes remaining as the east Lancashire outfit won their fifth consecutive league fixture at Turf Moor for the first time since 1966 to move into the top half of the table.

Middlesbrough moved above the Foxes into 15th after drawing 1-1 with West Brom at the Riverside Stadium. Alvaro Negredo’s penalty cancelled out James Morrison’s opener for the Baggies.