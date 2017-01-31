Star manager Neil Woodford set to launch new higher-yielding fund

Jasper Jolly

Britain’s best known fund manager Neil Woodford is set to launch a new fund focused on higher returns for investors, according to reports.

The CF Woodford Income Focus fund will invest in more foreign stocks in an attempt to offer investors a four per cent yield, according to Citywire.

In 2014 Woodford quit Invesco Perpetual, where at one point he ran more than £30bn, to start his own fund manager, Woodford Investment Management.

There are currently four funds offered by the company, with onshore and offshore versions of the flagship as well as a “patient capital” fund that aims to invest in the “best of British”, according to the company’s website.

Since then assets have grown steadily to reach £14.8bn at 30 June 2016.

Woodford’s flagship CF Woodford Equity Income Fund has an equity return of over 28 per cent, according to the company’s website.

The Equity Income fund is 86 per cent invested in UK with a heavy weighting towards healthcare.

The fund reported a “difficult year” as the election of Donald Trump hit healthcare stocks and Capita and G4S disappointed.