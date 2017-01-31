Hayley Kirton

Those travelling from Waterloo are facing a hectic journey tonight, after two people were hit by trains between the London station and Woking.

One man was hit at New Malden at around 12:30pm, while another was hit near Woking roughly 15 minutes later. Both have died.

Although all lines have since been reopened, South West Trains is warning passengers the level of disruption caused means trains services will be seriously disrupted for the rest of the evening and their journey will be a lot busier than usual.

Some services have been delayed by over two hours.

As well as running a reduced number of trains, trains which were due to run between London Waterloo and Exeter/Salisbury will now stop and start at Basingstoke.