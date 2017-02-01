City Moves - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover insurance, real estate law and a national tax and auditing outfit. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

PWC

Paul Delbridge has taken on the role of London market insurance leader at PWC. Paul is a partner with 30 years’ experience at the firm, including three years in New York, almost all of which has been spent in the insurance and reinsurance sectors. He has worked on a wide rage of client projects in areas such as underwriting and pricing, ERM and Solvency II, mergers and acquisitions, audits, cost reduction, performance management and data and analytics. Paul will have responsibility for the firm’s activities and services – audit, tax and advisory – to the Lloyd’s, London Market company and major broker markets. He takes over the role from Jim Bichard, who has taken over the leadership of PWC’s UK insurance practice.

Winckworth Sherwood

City law firm, Winckworth Sherwood has expanded its planning and real estate team with the appointment of a new partner, Tim Fogarty, a specialist in the fields of development risk, rights of light and planning litigation. Tim will be joining today from RPC where he was head of the real estate disputes team. He has a strong track record with more than 25 years’ experience advising clients on a wide range of development issues. Tim is a class-leading authority in his areas of expertise and has cultivated a particular focus on the residential and regeneration sectors, though he will advise clients on every stage of the real estate cycle. He is regularly called on to assist major UK house builders, including Bovis Homes, Bellway Homes, Crest Nicholson and Taylor Wimpey. Tim’s experience in the field of High Court planning challenges will add further strength and depth to Winckworth Sherwood’s leading planning team and more broadly to the firm’s 20-partner real estate development practice. He will be providing advice to developer clients on the strategic management of development risk including rights of light, neighbourly matters and practical site constraints.

Crowe Clark Whitehill

National audit, tax and advisory firm Crowe Clark Whitehill has announced six partner promotions that will be effective from April. Richard Bull, Nick Latimer and Mark Stemp will all step up to join the award-winning private clients tax team this spring. Nick will focus on family business. John Glasby, Mark Sisson and Matteo Timpani have been promoted to the group’s corporate business team. The firm is a leading advisor to the UK mid-market and holds a top 10 position in the 2016 Corporate Aim Adviser Rankings. Matteo has been with Crowe for nine years and will join a thriving corporate finance team that covers all business sectors. He leads on all aspects of UK mid-market M&A advisory work.

