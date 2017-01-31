Jasper Jolly

Chinese shoppers have brought in the New Year in style, with a massive jump in London sales boosted by the weaker pound.

Sales to Chinese shoppers over the Chinese New Year period rose by a stunning 153 per cent in the West End, according to data by VAT-reclaiming company, Premier Tax Free.

Visitor spending power has been massively boosted by the weaker pound. Since reaching a high before the EU referendum the pound has fallen in value against the benchmark dollar by around 16 per cent.

Over the same period China’s renminbi has fallen by only four per cent against the dollar, leaving tourists with far more bang for their yuan.

The boost during the Chinese New Year holiday has added further to the increase, with sales rising by 17.2 per cent on the prior week. The holiday fell on 28 January this year.

The stronger renminbi also pushed up the value of items bought, with transaction value increasing by 46.6 per cent year on year amid a 73.1 per cent greater number of transactions, meaning more visitors spent more.

London has become a leading location for Chinese tourists, while visitor numbers to the UK from China and Hong Kong have risen by almost 70 per cent in the four years to 2015, according to the Office for National Statistics’ latest figures.

Jace Tyrrell, chief executive of New West End Company (which represents businesses around Oxford Street) said: “We traditionally see a surge in Chinese spend over the New Year celebratory period, and this year did not fail to disappoint.”