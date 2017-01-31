Courtney Goldsmith

Nostrom Oil and Gas' shares are up after the firm's cost cutting measures and production levels exceeded expectations in its 2016 operational update.

The figures

In the oil firm's full-year operational update, average daily production was 40,351 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), which was slightly above guidance of 40,000 boepd.

Average production was higher in the fourth quarter, reaching 44,708 boepd.

Revenue for the year is expected to be more than $340m (£270m), while net debt remains at $860m as of 31 December.​

Shares rose six per cent at 469.90p in afternoon trading.

Why its interesting

After a tough year in 2015, when earnings fell 54 per cent, Nostrum is making a comeback as it finds new cost cutting measures.

Nostrum successfully completed a drilling programme in 2016 which included the commissioning of three new production wells.

The oil firm is constructing a third gas processing facility, GTU3, which is progressing on budget and schedule for completion in 2017. The new unit will more than double production capacity to above 100,000 boepd.

Its KazTransOil (KTO) pipeline connection is also on track for commissioning by the second quarter of 2017. This will significantly reduce crude oil transportation costs.

​What Nostrum said

Kai-Uwe Kessel, chief executive of Nostrum, said the fourth quarter was the company's strongest period of the year as oil prices improved and average daily production increased.

We have successfully reached our production target for the full year, averaging over 40,000 boepd, and continue to produce in line with guidance. We also completed our drilling programme as expected, with better results than anticipated from two out of the three production wells.

What analysts said

Numis said fourth quarter production was four per cent ahead of analysts' guidance