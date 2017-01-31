PwC US chairman reassures staff over Trump travel ban

The US chairman and senior partner of professional services giant PwC has become one of the latest business names to reassure staff over Donald Trump's travel ban over seven Muslim majority countries.

In a message posted on Facebook, Tim Ryan wrote:

I want to thank all those who have reached out to me in the last 48 hours or so sharing your views. I have heard heartbreaking stories of people who had to cancel plans to visit loved ones or have friends who were outside the country when the order was issued and are not able to re-enter. Some have also written simply to share their fear, concern and desire to help those who need help.

I want to reinforce that PwC stands for inclusion, understanding, acceptance and equal opportunity for all...full stop.

We know that talent has no borders and that our firm, our clients, and our country all benefit when people of all backgrounds have the opportunity to reach their full potential.