Tuesday 31 January 2017 3:30pm

Vote Leave chief Matthew Elliot has joined The Legatum Institute

Mark Sands
Pro-Brexit Demonstrators Call For Government To Trigger Article 50
The UK voted to leave the European Union on 23 June. (Source: Getty)

The chief executive of the official Brexit campaign group has joined think tank The Legatum Institute to focus on UK-US relations.

Matthew Elliot served as chief executive of Vote Leave during the referendum campaign, and previously founded the TaxPayers' Alliance campaign group.

He will join Legatium as a senior fellow, exploring the possibilities of a UK-US trade deal and exploring the rise of populism.

Read More: Another former aide to David Cameron has joined the ranks of lobbyists

Elliott said: “Brexit provides us with an opportunity to promote global prosperity by strengthening free trade, and the Institute is one of the only think-tanks with the skills and global reach to achieve this important objective.

"Clarity of thought is also required on the rise of populism, and I look forward to analysing the similarities and differences between public opinion in Britain and overseas."

He is the latest senior figure from the Vote Leave campaign to secure a high-profile role in the outside world.

The Brexit campaign's former communications director Paul Stephenson launched lobbying firm Hanbury Strategy in September, and chief spokesman Rob Oxley is now a special adviser at the Department for International Development.

