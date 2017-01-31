A startup sprouting up across London could be getting a massive investment from Softbank

Lynsey Barber

A startup that seems to be on almost every corner in the centre of London these days could be about to land a major investment from Softbank's massive $100bn tech fund, according to reports.

WeWork, a co-working space which already has 12 locations in the capital, could be the first investment made by the Japanese firm's new Vision Fund, which is headquartered out of the capital.

Read more: Meet the 33 tech startups set for stardom

Originally set up in New York, the UK is now the second largest market for unicorn-valued WeWork outside of the US, and it is planning to add at least a further 10 locations in the capital where it already boasts 10,000 members, five of which are already in the works.

Small businesses, startups and freelancers can rent space - from just a desk to a whole office - on a monthly basis - and offers perks such as being dog friendly.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Softbank is considering investing $1bn in the seven-year-old startup, currently valued at around $17bn.