Tuesday 31 January 2017 11:34am

Sadiq Khan to tell diplomats from around the world to reject Trump's travel ban

Mark Sands
Trump signed an executive order enacting his travel ban late on Friday (Source: Getty)

London mayor Sadiq Khan will tonight tell an audience of international diplomats to reject US president Donald Trump's harsh new restriction on travel into the US.

Trump introduced a 90 day suspension on arrivals from seven Muslim majority Middle Eastern and African countries over the weekend, though the Foreign Office has claimed that British passport holders will be unaffected.

However, Khan has been vocal in his criticism of the policy, and will tonight tell an audience, expected to include the US' most senior diplomats, that the ban is “cruel, prejudiced and counterproductive”.

Read More: Here's how British citizens are affected by Donald Trump's travel ban

Although Trump has yet to appoint an ambassador to the UK, the event is expected to welcome the US charge d'affaires – the diplomat who heads up an embassy in the absence of an appointment.

Sadiq will also reiterate his call for the government to rescind its offer of a full state visit for President Trump while the ban remains in place.

Khan is expected to say: “You don’t need me to tell you that there’s no contradiction between subscribing to Western values – of human rights, democracy, the rule of law and freedom of speech – and being a Muslim.

“Nor do you need me to tell you that targeting people for no reason other than their faith or their country of birth is cruel, prejudiced and counterproductive."

Read More: US secretary of state not Kerry impressed with "embarrassing" election

He will add that Trump's efforts play into the hands of extremists seeking to divide the world.

“As an international community, I believe we have a responsibility to show moral leadership and so my ask of you tonight is this: join me in speaking out against this ban and condemning it for what it really is – discriminatory, self-defeating and completely un-American," Khan will say.

The mayor will also reiterate his belief that Trump should not be offered a state visit to the UK while the policy is in place, and stress that the capital is open business, ideas, talent, investment and tourism.

