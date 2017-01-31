Twitter looks like it's taking abuse on the platform seriously... finally

Lynsey Barber

Twitter finally appears to be tackling one of its most serious problems - abuse.

In an apparent mea culpa that it has so far failed to tackle an issue that has plagued the platform for some time - and after many previous claims that it is trying to fix it - chief executive Jack Dorsey said the tech company is now "taking a completely new approach" to the problem.

That includes "having a more open and real-time dialogue about it every step of the way", he tweeted.

Twitter's vice president of engineering Ed Ho issued a series of Tweets updating his followers on the plans, admitting it was not doing enough previously.

"We heard you, we didn't move fast enough last year; now we're thinking about progress in days and hours not weeks and months."

We heard you, we didn't move fast enough last year; now we're thinking about progress in days and hours not weeks and months. — Ed Ho (@mrdonut) January 31, 2017

We’ll be rolling out a number of product changes in the days ahead. Some changes will be visible and some will be less so. — Ed Ho (@mrdonut) January 31, 2017

We’ll listen, learn and keep shipping until we’ve made a significant impact that people can feel. — Ed Ho (@mrdonut) January 31, 2017

This week, we'll tackle long overdue fixes to mute/block and stopping repeat offenders from creating new accounts. — Ed Ho (@mrdonut) January 31, 2017

As we we roll out these changes, and other features that are new, we’ll keep you updated. We want your feedback and we are listening. — Ed Ho (@mrdonut) January 31, 2017

Making Twitter a safer place is our primary focus and we are now moving with more urgency than ever. — Ed Ho (@mrdonut) January 31, 2017

Dorsey solicited suggestions from users at the turn of the year, about how it could improve the company, which has lost more than 30 per cent of its value since IPOing in 2013.

Abuse was cited as one of the biggest issues.

Thanks for all the feedback yesterday! 4 clear themes you want us to work on: abuse, edit, topics & interests, and conversations. https://t.co/hMJMZ3P0Rz — jack (@jack) December 30, 2016

Abuse: obviously a ton of work ahead but biggest ask was for greater transparency around our actions (or inaction) and faster shipping — jack (@jack) December 30, 2016

But Twitter has been trying to tackle trolling since way back in 2014 with little success, and the problem has been festering away as the tech company's growth staled and attracting new users became a problem.

Twitter has now become Donald Trump's de facto way of talking to the world - unprecedented for a President - and does not hold back on his attacks on his perceived enemies such as the New York Times, Obama and even politicians within his own party.

Hardly the happy sharing place one imagines the Twitter team had envisioned. Asked last month how he felt about the President's prominence on Twitter, Dorsey said: "complicated".