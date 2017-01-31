These are the UK's 13 best MBAs

Emma Haslett

Two UK business schools are among those world's 10 best MBAs, according to a new ranking.

The Financial Times' Global MBA Ranking put University of Cambridge Judge's MBA in fifth place overall, while London Business School reached number six.

However, while Cambridge Judge climbed four places, from ninth place last year, London Business School fell from third place.

Among UK schools, graduates from Cambridge Judge were most likely to have the highest average salary, at $164,462 (£131,654) - 107 per cent higher than their pre-MBA salary.

That was followed by London Business School, whose alumni make an average of $154,567, up 92 per cent, and the University of Oxford's Said business school., whose grads make $139,235, 87 per cent more than they were making before.

UK's best business schools 2017

2017 rank School Salary Salary increase 5 University of Cambridge: Judge $164,462 107% 6 London Business School $154,567 92% 30 Alliance Manchester Business School $130,535 108% 33 University of Oxford: Saïd $139,235 87% 37 City University: Cass $127,110 85% 42 Lancaster University Management School $114,220 101% 44 Warwick Business School $112,702 74% 45 Imperial College Business School $112,865 72% 53 Cranfield School of Management $123,773 77% 75 Durham University Business School $104,321 75% 80 University of Strathclyde Business School $98,105 95% 91 University of Edinburgh Business School $102,804 67% 97 Birmingham Business School $99,765 80%

France's Insead came top of the global ranking for the second year, with an average salary of $167,657. That was followed by Stanford's Graduate School of Business, whose alumni make $195,322, and University of Pennsylvania's Wharton Business School, with an average salary of $181,634.

