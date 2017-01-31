These are the UK's 13 best MBAs

Two UK business schools are among those world's 10 best MBAs, according to a new ranking.
The Financial Times' Global MBA Ranking put University of Cambridge Judge's MBA in fifth place overall, while London Business School reached number six.
However, while Cambridge Judge climbed four places, from ninth place last year, London Business School fell from third place.
Among UK schools, graduates from Cambridge Judge were most likely to have the highest average salary, at $164,462 (£131,654) - 107 per cent higher than their pre-MBA salary.
That was followed by London Business School, whose alumni make an average of $154,567, up 92 per cent, and the University of Oxford's Said business school., whose grads make $139,235, 87 per cent more than they were making before.
UK's best business schools 2017
|2017 rank
|School
|Salary
|Salary increase
|5
|University of Cambridge: Judge
|$164,462
|107%
|6
|London Business School
|$154,567
|92%
|30
|Alliance Manchester Business School
|$130,535
|108%
|33
|University of Oxford: Saïd
|$139,235
|87%
|37
|City University: Cass
|$127,110
|85%
|42
|Lancaster University Management School
|$114,220
|101%
|44
|Warwick Business School
|$112,702
|74%
|45
|Imperial College Business School
|$112,865
|72%
|53
|Cranfield School of Management
|$123,773
|77%
|75
|Durham University Business School
|$104,321
|75%
|80
|University of Strathclyde Business School
|$98,105
|95%
|91
|University of Edinburgh Business School
|$102,804
|67%
|97
|Birmingham Business School
|$99,765
|80%
France's Insead came top of the global ranking for the second year, with an average salary of $167,657. That was followed by Stanford's Graduate School of Business, whose alumni make $195,322, and University of Pennsylvania's Wharton Business School, with an average salary of $181,634.
World's best business schools
|2017 rank
|School
|Country
|Salary
|Salary increase
|1
|Insead
|France / Singapore
|$167,657
|95%
|2
|Stanford Graduate School of Business
|US
|$195,322
|93%
|3
|University of Pennsylvania: Wharton
|US
|$181,634
|92%
|4
|Harvard Business School
|US
|$178,113
|97%
|5
|University of Cambridge: Judge
|UK
|$164,462
|107%
|6
|London Business School
|UK
|$154,567
|92%
|7
|Columbia Business School
|US
|$172,624
|103%
|8
|IE Business School
|Spain
|$168,923
|108%
|9
|University of Chicago: Booth
|US
|$168,200
|110%
|10
|Iese Business School
|Spain
|$147,596
|133%