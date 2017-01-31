These are the funniest tweets from the UK protests against Trump

Helen Cahill

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets last night to protest against US President Donald Trump's ban on visitors from seven Middle Eastern countries.

There has been controversy brewing in the UK over whether Trump should come on a state visit. He has been invited, but more than one million people have signed a petition saying the invite should be revoked.

Last night, Londoners protested against Trump outside 10 Downing street, but protesters also filled the city centres of Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow, York, Newcastle, Oxford and Cambridge.

Here are the best signs and tweets from the demonstrations:

Trump, of course, was pummelled with abuse.

But the Cambridge protest seemed particularly civilised,

love this sign in Cambridge protests #StandUpToTrump pic.twitter.com/snwy1OZcq5 — Charlot King (@queencharlot) January 30, 2017

And Scotland was true to form as well.

A sign at a #TrumpBanProtest in Scotland pic.twitter.com/qgYCWEo9h5 — Julia Macfarlane (@juliamacfarlane) January 30, 2017

The creatives were out in force, as you would expect.

Some people were not cool with how TV and reality have started to blur,

​But others wished our favourite film characters would take the helm.

And ​history was, of course, a big theme,

The left protest about Trump, but they're strangely silent about King Raedwald's invasion of Northumbria in AD 616 — Andy Riley (@AndyRileyish) January 31, 2017

But one furry creature was left out of the action: