These are the funniest tweets from the UK protests against Trump

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets last night to protest against US President Donald Trump's ban on visitors from seven Middle Eastern countries.
There has been controversy brewing in the UK over whether Trump should come on a state visit. He has been invited, but more than one million people have signed a petition saying the invite should be revoked.
Last night, Londoners protested against Trump outside 10 Downing street, but protesters also filled the city centres of Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow, York, Newcastle, Oxford and Cambridge.
Here are the best signs and tweets from the demonstrations:
Trump, of course, was pummelled with abuse.
Heinous insults on the streets of London #MuslimBanprotest #MuslimBan pic.twitter.com/T5huWErebS— HeardinLondon (@HeardinLondon) January 30, 2017
#MuslimBanprotest pic.twitter.com/dYXfnoXg8n— TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) January 30, 2017
Awesome crowd this evening. #nostatevisit #MuslimBanprotest pic.twitter.com/YNWM3Rz04o— Sabine Cornic (@SabineCornic) January 30, 2017
#MuslimBan #MuslimBanprotest #RefugeesWelcome #DumpTruck #alllivesmatter #sheffieldprotest silence is compliance so I wasn't silent! pic.twitter.com/hxD8frQEC4— Maria M (@mariammarron) January 30, 2017
But the Cambridge protest seemed particularly civilised,
love this sign in Cambridge protests #StandUpToTrump pic.twitter.com/snwy1OZcq5— Charlot King (@queencharlot) January 30, 2017
And Scotland was true to form as well.
protest - Scottish style, Glasgow, George Square 1/ #MuslimBan #StandUpToTrump pic.twitter.com/3CZgoelMIN— Lorna Gordon (@bbclornag) January 30, 2017
She does not say this lightly. #ScotlandAgainstTrump pic.twitter.com/lcdurvorgS— Jamie Ross (@JamieRoss7) January 30, 2017
A sign at a #TrumpBanProtest in Scotland pic.twitter.com/qgYCWEo9h5— Julia Macfarlane (@juliamacfarlane) January 30, 2017
Dundee, ya beautiful big bastard. #MuslimBan #RefugeesWelcome #ScotlandAgainstTrump (HT @YoorWullie) pic.twitter.com/Ofrjdh8AkD— Alan Ferrier (@alanferrier) January 30, 2017
The creatives were out in force, as you would expect.
This is my favourite one here #StandUpToTrump pic.twitter.com/oekT8wFdo4— Ben (@cherryglazing) January 30, 2017
Just one of many reasons that #ILoveTheUK.— Bonnie Greer (@Bonn1eGreer) January 30, 2017
pic-via @tommacjones #StandUpToTrump and #StayInHisFacepic.twitter.com/o0XiR9gwbF
Some people were not cool with how TV and reality have started to blur,
Newcastle upon Tyne, right now #StandUpToTrump (@charltonbrooker) pic.twitter.com/yC2ovlOoHY— Harry Hardy (@JHenryHardy) January 30, 2017
But others wished our favourite film characters would take the helm.
And of course, my absolute fave #StandUpToTrump pic.twitter.com/f3uyHlRrR1— Kim Sheehan (@Kimlovesfilms) January 30, 2017
And history was, of course, a big theme,
The left protest about Trump, but they're strangely silent about King Raedwald's invasion of Northumbria in AD 616— Andy Riley (@AndyRileyish) January 31, 2017
But one furry creature was left out of the action:
I've been locked inside during the Trump protest - not because of my safety; they're worried I'd join in. #StandUpToTrump— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) January 30, 2017