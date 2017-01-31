FTSE 100 7136.47 +0.37%
views
Tuesday 31 January 2017 9:23am

These are the funniest tweets from the UK protests against Trump

Helen Cahill
Follow Helen
Related
Invest Edinburgh Talk
Invest Edinburgh Talk UK’s first accredited digital skills academy celebrates first anniversary
The UK Reacts To Trump's Muslim Travel Ban
Tens of thousands turned up to protests around the country (Source: Getty)

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets last night to protest against US President Donald Trump's ban on visitors from seven Middle Eastern countries.

There has been controversy brewing in the UK over whether Trump should come on a state visit. He has been invited, but more than one million people have signed a petition saying the invite should be revoked.

Read more: Now Ford has spoken out against Donald Trump's travel ban

Last night, Londoners protested against Trump outside 10 Downing street, but protesters also filled the city centres of Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow, York, Newcastle, Oxford and Cambridge.

Here are the best signs and tweets from the demonstrations:

Trump, of course, was pummelled with abuse.

But the Cambridge protest seemed particularly civilised,

And Scotland was true to form as well.

The creatives were out in force, as you would expect.

Some people were not cool with how TV and reality have started to blur,

​But others wished our favourite film characters would take the helm.

And ​history was, of course, a big theme,

But one furry creature was left out of the action:

Tags

Related articles

Gold climbs after Trump fires US attorney general
Caitlin Morrison
Caitlin Morrison | Staff

Taking Trump literally: The President is incompetent or malevolent or both
Sam Bowman
Sam Bowman | Contributor

China, Mexico, Japan: Who's afraid of Trump's protectionism?
Will Railton
Will Railton | Staff