Emma Haslett

London's US embassy left a lot of people scratching their heads yesterday when it published a statement asking people sharing dual nationality with countries on Donald Trump's banned list not to travel to the US - despite assurances by Boris Johnson.

But four days after the ban on people travelling from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen was announced, the embassy has issued a clarification which is more in-tune with the foreign secretary's statement in parliament.

This morning the embassy updated guidance on the executive order signed by Donald Trump on Friday night, clarifying that Britons who share dual nationality with countries on the list will be allowed into the US.

Read more: Here's how British citizens are affected by Donald Trump's travel ban

"Dual nationals of the United Kingdom and one of these countries are exempt from the Executive Order when travelling on a valid United Kingdom passport and US visa," it said.

The executive order states people travelling from, or who were born in, the seven nations listed will not be allowed to travel to the US for the next 120 days.

However, a statement from the foreign office released on Sunday night said: "If you are a dual citizen of one of those countries travelling to the US from OUTSIDE those countries then the order does not apply to you".

The confusion arose when, on Monday morning, the embassy published advice insisting it still applied. Then, later in the day, Johnson gave a statement to Parliament, insisting Britons were exempt.

"The general principle is that all British passport holders remain welcome to travel to the US," he said.

"We have received assurances from the US embassy that this executive order will make no difference to any British passport holder, irrespective of their country of birth or whether they hold another passport."

Today the embassy added: "We will announce any other changes affecting travellers to the United States as soon as that information is available."

Read more: Taking Trump literally: The President is incompetent or malevolent or both