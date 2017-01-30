Ross McLean

Fifth-tier Sutton United’s fairytale FA Cup journey has continued after being drawn at home to 12-time tournament winners Arsenal in the fifth round.

Sutton, who beat Championship high-flyers Leeds on Sunday, have been rewarded with a glamour tie, having reached the last 16 for the first time in their history.

The U’s 3G artificial surface beckons for the Gunners and their manager Arsene Wenger, who is bidding for a record-breaking seventh FA Cup success this season.

For the first time in the competition’s history, two non-league sides feature in the fifth round draw and Lincoln, conquerors of Brighton in round four, will play Burnley at Turf Moor.

In a draw which saw all top-flight heavyweights handed away ties, holders Manchester United will travel to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers, while Chelsea head to Wolves, who stunned Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.

Tottenham squeezed past League Two Wycombe and they have been rewarded with a trip to fellow London outfit Fulham, themselves giant-killers after slaying Hull City.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have been drawn away at second-tier Huddersfield Town, a team managed by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp’s former assistant at Borussia Dortmund, David Wagner.

Millwall’s prize for dumping out Premier League Watford on Sunday is a potential crack at defending English champions Leicester at The Den, although the Foxes have to navigate a replay with Derby first.

With all Premier League teams having been kept apart, mid-table League One outfit Oxford United will face Aitor Karanka’s Middlesbrough.

Fifth round draw

Burnley v Lincoln City

Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur

Blackburn Rovers v Manchester United

Sutton United v Arenal

Middlesbrough v Oxford United

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea

Huddersfield Town v Manchester City

Millwall v Derby County/Leicester City

Ties to be played 17-20 February

