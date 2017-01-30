Courtney Goldsmith

Tom Hayes, the first person in the UK to be found guilty of playing a role in the Libor-rigging scandal, has submitted an appeal to the Criminal Cases Review (CCRC).

Karen Todner, the former UBS and Citigroup trader's solicitor, said Hayes has been the subject of a "gross miscarriage of justice" and she's confident the CCRC will refer the case back to the Court of Appeal.

The CCRC is an independent body which considers whether failed appeals should be sent back to the courts to reconsider fresh evidence.

Todner said the view is supported by the country's leading experts on Asperger's, who jointly said: "Mr Hayes conviction raises real concerns about the treatment of autistic people in the criminal justice system."

In addition, Todner said key items of evidence were withheld from the defence at the original trial, which will "throw a whole new light on Mr Hayes' case".

Hayes had his conviction upheld, but his sentence reduced from 14 years to 11, by the Court of Appeal in December 2015. His application to appeal to the Supreme Court was rejected last March.

The former trader, who described in a court hearing last year how he had lost nearly everything trading to earn his legal fees, is running a crowdfunding campaign to raise costs for the appeal and has raked in over £75,000.

Meanwhile, former Barclays bankers Jay Merchant and Jonathan Mathew, who were found guilty in a separate case last July, are due to appear in the Court of Appeal on Wednesday to ask for permission to appeal, according to the Serious Fraud Office's (SFO) court calendar.

City A.M. revealed in August that the two men had applied to appeal their convictions. Although those applications were subsequently turned down, they still had the right to renew those requests.

Merchant is currently serving a six and a half year sentence, while Mathew is serving four years.