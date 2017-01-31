Mark Sands

Brexit secretary David Davis will today up the ante as MPs debate Article 50, questioning whether his opponents “trust the people”.

MPs are set spend the next two days debating legislation granting the government power to begin divorce proceedings from the EU.

And speaking ahead of the debate, Davis said that MPs were presented with a “very simple question: do we trust the people or not?”

He added: “It is not a Bill about whether or not the UK should leave the EU, or how it should do so. It is simply about implementing a decision already made, a point of no return already passed.

“We asked the people of the UK if they wanted to leave the EU; they decided they did.”

Davis’ comments mark an attempt to distinguish the Bill from a promised Brexit white paper, which he has only said will be released “expeditiously”.

The House of Commons will sit late into the night to debate the Bill over the next two days, before amendments are considered next week.

MPs will then be given a final chance to vote on the legislation before Parliament heads to recess on 8 February.

The government remains committed to its goal of triggering Article 50 by the end of March.