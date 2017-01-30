FTSE 100 7109.83 -1.02%
Monday 30 January 2017 6:41pm

Spreadbetting lobby group plots bid to appease City watchdog amid industry crackdown

William Turvill
The share prices of spreadbetters such as IG Group and CMC Markets were badly hit by FCA announcements around contracts for difference last month (Source: Getty)

A coalition of spreadbetting firms is drawing up a code of conduct amid pressure from the City watchdog.

The CFD and FX Association is working to appease the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which is planning a crackdown on contracts for difference (CFD) products.

The lobbying group is comprised of companies including CMC Markets, IG Group, City Index owner Gain Capital and Saxo Bank.

Read more: CMC's shares fall further as spreadbetter awaits regulatory uncertainty

The FCA, followed by authorities in Germany and France, revealed plans for stricter rules for firms selling CFDs in early December, sparking drama in the spreadbetting industry.

The shares CMC and IG have fallen by 40 per cent and 30 per cent respectively since the announcement.

In addition, CMC is considering moving its headquarters from the UK to Germany, where the crackdown was seen as less extreme, depending on the FCA’s final plans for CFDs.

Read more: IG sees the positive in French watchdog push back

At the beginning of this month, currency trading platform FxPro said it had shelved its plans for a stock market float, citing the FCA consultation paper.

The FCA and CMC declined to comment, while IG, FxPro and City Index have also been asked for comment.

