Courtney Goldsmith

Protesters are gathering outside of 10 Downing Street and elsewhere across the UK in opposition to US President Donald Trump's controversial new executive order that banned travel from seven majority Muslim countries.

At the protest tonight, there will be speeches from MPs including Ed Miliband and Caroline Lucas.

A Press Association reporter on the scene said in a Tweet protesters arrived ahead of the 6pm start time.

Whitehall already gridlocked by protesters well ahead of the advertised 6pm start time #MuslimBanprotest pic.twitter.com/OTCd0XPAI9 — Jack Hardy (@JackHardy9) January 30, 2017

Today, foreign secretary Boris Johnson reassured MPs holders of British passports would be unaffected by the new US immigration rules.

Despite assurance from the Foreign Office, doubts emerged after the US embassy advised those holding dual nationalities with countries on the banned list not to apply for a US visa.

Trump issued the 90-day restriction on arrivals from Syria, Somalia, Iraq, Iran Libya, Sudan and Yemen to much criticism from world leaders and companies.

A Downing Street spokesperson said last night Theresa May "does not agree" with Trump's latest executive order.

A petition calling for Donald Trump's state visit to be ditched, which gained more than one million signatures, could be debated in Parliament. MPs will decide tomorrow whether the petition should lead to a full debate in the House of Commons.

Baroness Shami Chakrabarti speaking now on Whitehall, London.



London is in solidarity against #MuslimBan



#MuslimBanprotest pic.twitter.com/3ssQx8Sqxe — Dancing Psychiatrist (@Lollindialogue) January 30, 2017