Monday 30 January 2017 6:29pm

Protesters march on the streets of London in opposition to Trump's travel ban

Courtney Goldsmith
Protesters are gathering in London and around the UK
Protesters are gathering in London and around the UK (Source: Getty)

Protesters are gathering outside of 10 Downing Street and elsewhere across the UK in opposition to US President Donald Trump's controversial new executive order that banned travel from seven majority Muslim countries.

At the protest tonight, there will be speeches from MPs including Ed Miliband and Caroline Lucas.

A Press Association reporter on the scene said in a Tweet protesters arrived ahead of the 6pm start time.

Today, foreign secretary Boris Johnson reassured MPs holders of British passports would be unaffected by the new US immigration rules.

Despite assurance from the Foreign Office, doubts emerged after the US embassy advised those holding dual nationalities with countries on the banned list not to apply for a US visa.

Trump issued the 90-day restriction on arrivals from Syria, Somalia, Iraq, Iran Libya, Sudan and Yemen to much criticism from world leaders and companies.

A Downing Street spokesperson said last night Theresa May "does not agree" with Trump's latest executive order.

A petition calling for Donald Trump's state visit to be ditched, which gained more than one million signatures, could be debated in Parliament. MPs will decide tomorrow whether the petition should lead to a full debate in the House of Commons.

