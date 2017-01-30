Courtney Goldsmith

Sarah Sands, the editor of the London Evening Standard, will take up a new role as the editor of BBC Radio 4's Today programme in "due time".

Sands called it an honour to join the programme. "I've felt very close to the Today programme for more than 40 years: every listener does. It is an honour to join the team whose journalism makes such a contribution to British life."

The move comes after five years of working as the editor of the Evening Standard and previous experience as the editor of the Sunday Telegraph.

James Harding, director of BBC news and current affairs, today said in an email to staff: "Sarah is a hugely experienced and highly respected journalist."

"She will bring her familiar verve and her broad range of interests to the programme and will build on Today’s absolute commitment to critical and analytical journalism," Harding said.

Gwyneth Williams, controller of Radio 4, said she looks forward to working with Sands: "She brings long experience of leadership in journalism and will add a fresh, creative approach to the biggest hitting news programme of them all."

Sands will replace Jamie Angus, who was previously appointed deputy director of World Service Group, and will start the role in "due course", according to a press release.

