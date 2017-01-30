Now Ford has spoken out against Donald Trump's travel ban

Emma Haslett

The two top executives at the US' largest carmaker have waded into the row over Donald Trump's decision to ban citizens of seven Middle Eastern and North African countries from travelling to the US, saying it "goes against our values as a company".

Reuters reported Ford's executive chairman Bill Ford Jr and chief exec Mark Fields told employees the company does not support the ban.

The pair added: "Respect for all people is a core value of Ford Motor Company, and we are proud of the rich diversity of our company here at home and around the world.

"We will continue working to ensure the well-being of our employees by promoting the values of respect and inclusion in the workplace."

Yesterday it was reported Fields had told Trump 1m jobs could be at risk if new fuel economy standards come into effect.

Fields is also on Trump's business council, alongside Tesla chief executive Elon Musk, Dell founder Michael Dell and General Electric's Jeff Immelt.

At the beginning of this month the car maker announced it had scrapped plans to build a $1.6bn (£1.3bn) plant in Mexico, in favour of a $700m investment in Michigan.

At the time, Fields insisted the company wasn't pandering to Trump's protectionism, instead saying it was a "vote of confidence" in Trump's "pro-business environment".

"We didn't cut a deal with Trump. We did it for our business," he told CNN.

Outrage

Trump's decision to ban citizens of Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from travelling to the US has caused uproar and confusion.

The Foreign Office confirmed this afternoon British citizens will be able to travel to the US, even if they have dual nationality with one of the countries on the list, or carry a second passport. That was despite a (now removed) notice from the US embassy which advised people not to apply for visas or travel to the US.

Meanwhile, US banking giants have rallied behind staff, with the bosses of Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley pledging commitment to their employees.

Lloyd Blankfein, chief executive of Goldman Sachs, said the move was "not a policy we support".