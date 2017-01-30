FTSE 100 7121.10 -0.87%
views
Monday 30 January 2017 3:57pm

George Osborne has another new job, and he's teaming up with John McCain

Mark Sands
Follow Mark
Related
Invest Edinburgh Talk
Invest Edinburgh Talk Global giant Shell helping innovators to harness air turbulence
BRITAIN-POLITICS
Osborne served as chancellor throughout David Cameron's tenure as Prime Minister (Source: Getty)

Former chancellor George Osborne has picked up his fourth role since being dumped as chancellor by Theresa May.

Osborne has been making some hefty change on the speakers' circuit, and now he is to join up with a "do-tank" led by Republican senator John McCain.

The Tory MP will serve as the McCain Insitute's first Kissinger Fellow, where he will be asked to "build on his skills as a statesman and leader".

Read More: Osborne looks to carve out a post-Treasury role

While the institute is based in the US, Osborne will remain in the UK - meaning the role won't interfere with his ongoing work as the MP for Tatton.

“I look forward to using this opportunity to work with the McCain Institute to see how we best promote our western values and secure a stable world order in this time of change,” Osborne said.

It comes just days after the former chancellor was revealed to have joined BlackRock, while he also launched a new think tank to protect his flagship Northern Powerhouse policy.

Tags

Related articles

Osborne looks to carve out a post-Treasury role
Christian May
Christian May | Staff

Rules are there to be broken: Hammond abandons Osborne's three decrees
Jasper Jolly
Jasper Jolly | Staff

M&S retail boss wrote to George Osborne to defend benefit cuts for staff
Helen Cahill
Helen Cahill | Staff