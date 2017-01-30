George Osborne has another new job, and he's teaming up with John McCain

Mark Sands

Former chancellor George Osborne has picked up his fourth role since being dumped as chancellor by Theresa May.

Osborne has been making some hefty change on the speakers' circuit, and now he is to join up with a "do-tank" led by Republican senator John McCain.

The Tory MP will serve as the McCain Insitute's first Kissinger Fellow, where he will be asked to "build on his skills as a statesman and leader".

While the institute is based in the US, Osborne will remain in the UK - meaning the role won't interfere with his ongoing work as the MP for Tatton.

“I look forward to using this opportunity to work with the McCain Institute to see how we best promote our western values and secure a stable world order in this time of change,” Osborne said.

It comes just days after the former chancellor was revealed to have joined BlackRock, while he also launched a new think tank to protect his flagship Northern Powerhouse policy.