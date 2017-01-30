William Turvill

Stationary and greetings card retailer Paperchase has named a former Pets at Home chief executive as its chairman.

Nick Wood was Pets at Home boss between 2012 and 2016, and led the company to a 2014 flotation.

Read more: UK retailers slash 84,000 jobs amid storm of rising costs and price wars

Paperchase itself has previously been linked with a stock market flotation, but the company is understood to have no immediate plans for an initial public offering (IPO).

Wood was also previously chief executive of American Golf and was managing director at both the Link and Dixons.

Read more: Palamon buys a majority stake in Sweden's most colourful sock retailer

“With the ongoing support and input from Primary Capital, our focus is on improving the business for our customers primarily through developing the Treat Me reward scheme, continuing to invest in our online proposition, opening new stores across the UK and growing the business geographically,” Wood said.

“There is a great platform in place, but plenty of opportunity and work ahead.”