Caitlin Morrison

The Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA) has announced that it will not join in with planned Tube strikes next week.

The RMT union announced last week that London Underground workers will stage walkouts on the 5 and 7 February, as part of a row over jobs and ticket office closures.

The RMT has instructed all London Underground station and revenue members not to book on for shifts:

After 18:00 on Sunday 5 February until 09:59 on Monday 6 February

After 10:00 on Tuesday 7 February until 00:59 on Wednesday 8 February

Further strike dates for March are to be announced once they've been agreed.