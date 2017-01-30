FTSE 100 7123.12 -0.84%
Goldman Sachs boss rallies behind staff after Trump travel ban

Hayley Kirton
The boss of Goldman Sachs has moved to reassure staff after President Donald Trump introduced a travel ban over seven majority Muslim countries.

In a voicemail sent to staff yesterday evening, chief executive Lloyd Blankfein also hit back at the policy, saying: "This is not a policy we support, and I would note that it has already been challenged in federal court, and some of the order has been enjoined at least temporarily."

He continued:

If the order were to become or remain effective, I recognise that there is potential for disruption to the firm, and especially to some of our people and their families. I want to assure all of you that we will work to minimise such disruption to the extent we can within the law and are focused on supporting our colleagues and their families who may be affected.

Signed on Friday, Trump's order has banned anyone from Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Yemen, Sudan, Syria and Libya from travelling to the country.

Several ex-Goldman Sachs staff members have taken on roles with the new President. Former bank president and operating chief Gary Cohn was picked as director of the National Economic Council last month, joining former Goldman partner Steven Mnuchin as nomination for Treasury secretary.

