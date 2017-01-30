Purplebricks share price climbs after 11 per cent tumble last week

Helen Cahill

Purplebricks' share price has climbed over five per cent this morning after a tweet sent it tumbling last week.

Last Thursday, the online estate agent's share price jumped 11.5 per cent last Thursday when the company sent a tweet boasting about its "record-breaking" valuations and instructions in January.

January has been a record-breaking month for valuations & instructions, so if there's a right time to start your property search, it's now! pic.twitter.com/tQSe079nV7 — Purplebricks UK (@PurplebricksUK) January 26, 2017

But, the company received so many calls asking why its share price had rocketed, it thought it should release a statement to calm things down. On Friday, Purplebricks said its was "not aware of any reason" for its dramatic share price movement.

Read more: This is why Purplebricks' share price is up 20 per cent

This, however, prompted another hasty reaction from investors, and the share price slumped by seven per cent within an hour of the statement.

This morning, Purplebricks released yet another statement to try an address the situation, saying it is in "its strongest position ever".

Purplebricks added: