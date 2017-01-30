Oliver Gill

Plans for Italy's biggest lender to right-size its balance sheet have been dealt a blow after it revealed it will not meet the capital ratios set by the European Central Bank (ECB).

Unicredit is preparing to launch a €13bn (£11bn) rights issue as part of a wider business restructuring that includes 14,000 job cuts and annual cost savings of €1.7bn.

A preliminary document has been released by Unicredit in relation to the fund raise. It highlighted one-off charges of €12.2bn in the fourth quarter of 2016 to provide against bad loans. It was this writedown that tipped the bank over the edge and will cause it to breach ECB limits.

Shares in the lender fell over three per cent in trading in the wake of the news.

The equity raise is at the heart of the bank's restructuring – called Transform 2019.

Shareholders gave the green light for the rights issue earlier this month. In December Unicredit revealed it had signed up a number of international heavy-hitting investment banks to underwrite the deal.

Italian banks are under pressure from large portfolios of non-performing loans. Many banks have "kicked the can down the road" in the hope improved economic conditions will provide better foundation for them to restructure the loans.

Italy's third largest lender, Monte dei Paschi, is in stasis. It is awaiting a decision from the government on whether it will provide financial assistance after a private sector rescue plan failed in December.