Tech companies must tackle fake news, MPs warn

Lynsey Barber

MPs have set their sights on tech companies such as Facebook, Google and Twitter, warning they must tackle fake news in the same way as they fight online piracy and illegal content sharing.

A group of MPs have launched an investigation into the "the growing phenomenon of fake news" which is "a threat to democracy and undermines confidence in the media in general" according to the culture media and sport commons select committee.

Read more: 3 major changes Facebook's made to trending topics in the fake news war

"Just as major tech companies have accepted they have a social responsibility to combat piracy online and the illegal sharing of content, they also need to help address the spreading of fake news on social media platforms," said the group's chair Damian Collins.

"Consumers should also be given new tools to help them assess the origin and likely veracity of news stories they read online."

It comes just days after Facebook made some major amends to its trending topics feature, putting more reliance on the information published by traditional media companies.

The enquiry will ask questions such as what exactly is fake news and "Where does biased but legitimate commentary shade into propaganda and lies?".

It will also zone in on how advertising could be encouraging the growth of fake news "for example by making it profitable to use fake news to attract more hits to websites, and thus more income from advertisers".

Read more: Facebook steps up fake news fight in Germany as UK MPs consider inquiry

Both Facebook and Google have made efforts to crackdown on advertising against fake news content on their sites since the US election which sparked greater concerns over such content.

MPs will also ask the question of whether technology can help root out fake news using "computer-generated algorithms".

11 questions the MPs fake news probe will seek to answer