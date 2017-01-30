Oliver Gill

Vodafone shares jumped nearly three per cent on the news it was one step closer to sorting out its troublesome Indian division and selling its operations in the country.

The telecoms giant said it had opened talks with rival firm Idea Cellular about merging its Indian operations with the firm.

The company said Idea would issue new shares to Vodafone to pay for its Indian arm. Ultimately, this "would result in Vodafone deconsolidating Vodafone India", the firm said in a short statement.

Vodafone has struggled to crack the Indian market. It has shelved plans to list in the country and last year was forced into a painful $5bn writedown of its investment in Indian operations.

Idea is India's third largest mobile phone operator and last August denied reports it was in exploratory talks with Vodafone about providing the firm an exit.

Earlier this month Jio – owned by one of India's richest men Mukesh Ambani – was also reported to interested in buying Vodafone India.