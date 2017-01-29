Frank Dalleres

Manchester United 4, Wigan Athletic 0

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has pledged to keep midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger until the end of the season but dodged questions about Wayne Rooney’s future.

Schweinsteiger completed his improbable return to the United first-team picture with the fourth goal in a comprehensive FA Cup fourth-round win over Championship strugglers Wigan on Sunday.

Midfielder Marouane Fellaini, defender Chris Smalling and forward Henrikh Mkhitaryan also netted.

Mourinho said the German World Cup winner, who was frozen out earlier this season, had moved up the pecking order following the departure of other players and would be included in the Europa League squad.

“He is staying. We opened spaces with [Memphis] Depay and [Morgan] Schneiderlin and we don’t have many options in midfield,” he said.

“He was a good professional when he was not playing, and after having some minutes he will be the same.”

Rooney future

Mourinho said he omitted Ashley Young because the winger could move before Tuesday’s deadline, and stayed tight-lipped over fresh rumours that Rooney could leave for China, where clubs are permitted to make signings into next month.

“The only player that I am aware of a possibility to leave is Ashley Young,” he added.

“I am not happy if he leaves, but he is the only player that I am informed has a possibility of leaving. That is why he didn't play and I gave chances to other people.”