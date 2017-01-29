FTSE 100 7183.45 +0.41%
views
Sunday 29 January 2017 8:33pm

British nationals will be exempt from Trump's travel ban

Courtney Goldsmith
Follow Courtney
Related
Scottish Development International Talk
Scottish Development International Talk Banish the winter blues with a blast of Burns
Trump's executive order bans citizens from seven majority Muslim countries
Trump's executive order bans citizens from seven majority Muslim countries (Source: Getty)

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson tonight said UK nationals will be exempt from US President Donald Trump's executive order banning travel from seven majority Muslim countries.

UK nationals who are travelling to the US from one of the seven countries, which include Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, will not be barred entry even if they were born in one of those countries, The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) said in a statement.

Dual citizens travelling to the US from outside of the banned countries will have no trouble entering, but those travelling from one of the seven countries "might have extra checks", for example, a UK-Libya dual national coming from Libya to the US.

The 90-day travel ban will not apply to those travelling from another country, like the UK, regardless of nationality or place of birth, the FCO said.

"The US has reaffirmed its strong commitment to the expeditious processing of all travellers from the United Kingdom," the statement said.

Trump signed the executive order Friday to "keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the US". The order suspended admission of refugees for four months and stopped visitors from seven mainly Muslim countries for three months. His abrupt executive order has been met with international criticism, legal challenges and protests around the US.

Earlier today, Theresa May said Britain doesn't agree with the President's harsh new immigration policies. A spokesperson for the Prime Minister said, "We do not agree with this kind of approach and it is not one we will be taking."

Tags

Related articles

A petition against Trump's UK visit already has half a million signatures
Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff

Mo Farah slams Trump's travel ban as "deeply troubling"
Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff

Here's how top tech bosses have responded to Trump's travel ban
Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff