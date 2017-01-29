Tracey Boles

APPLE will reveal results for the holiday season this week, a key sales period which followed the release of the iPhone 7.

The world's biggest quoted company had faced three consecutive quarters of overall year-on-year declines in revenue.

This sales slide is expected to be halted if the iPhone, which accounts for two-thirds of Apple's revenue, and other Apple products had a bumper holiday season.

Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect Apple to have sold 76m iPhones in the three months to December, up from 75m a year ago with revenues rising to a projected $77.4bn, up from $74.9bn a year ago. Profits are expected to have dipped slightly on higher production costs.

Investors will also look closely at Apple's future guidance to see if there's soft demand for the iPhone 7.

Many on Wall Street expect Apple to mark the 10th anniversary of the iPhone this year with a dramatically improved model.

Apple has not disclosed details, but analysts have speculated about potential new features including better haptic technology, wireless charging and a curved display that many believe will attract consumers who have begun to lose interest in smartphones.

The tech leviathan is looking to expand music streaming and other services that provide recurring revenues.