Frank Dalleres

West Ham playmaker Dimitri Payet is set to rejoin former club Marseille in the next 48 hours after the Hammers accepted a £25m offer for the France international.

Payet is believed to have travelled to Marseille on Sunday with a view to undergoing a medical examination on Monday and completing the transfer before Tuesday’s deadline.

“West Ham United can confirm that the club has today agreed a fee of £25m for the transfer of Dimitri Payet to Olympique de Marseille,” the Premier League side said.

His departure comes after West Ham saw off competition from Middlesbrough and Burnley to land Scotland forward Robert Snodgrass from Hull for £10.2m on Friday.

Manager Slaven Bilic has also spent £8m on Portugal centre-back Jose Fonte from Southampton.

Payet’s year-and-a-half stay at West Ham has looked to doomed to end since Bilic revealed the player had asked to leave earlier this month.

The Hammers rejected several offers from Marseille for the man named their player of the year last season before accepting a bid that represents a £14.3m profit on the fee they paid for Payet.

It is set to be the sixth move of Payet’s itinerant career. He has only spent more than two seasons at a club once, with Saint-Etienne between 2007 and 2011.

Stoke forward Bojan Krkic, meanwhile, has joined German top-flight club Mainz on loan until the end of the season.