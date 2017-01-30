City Moves - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover accounting and business advisory, technology and the world of fine-art financing. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Moore Stephens

Damian Ryan has joined top 10 accounting and business advisory group Moore Stephens as a corporate finance partner. Damian has over 10 years of experience in corporate finance in the digital media space. His most recent roles include head of corporate finance at boutique firm Mediaventura and head of digital at Results International Group, a London based specialist M&A and fundraising advisor. Damian’s M&A advisory work includes acting for leading and high profile players in the digital media space such as Google, WPP and Omnicom. Damian was also responsible for the recent merger of Content Amp and Adyoulike. He is also the bestselling author of “Understanding Digital Marketing”, which was first published in 2009, is now in its fourth edition and is listed on the curriculum of more than 100 universities around the world. At Moore Stephens, Damian will advise clients on a range of corporate finance transactions as well as bringing a wealth of contacts in the digital sector.

SAP

Angela Mazza has been appointed as regional president of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) North at business application and tech firm SAP. In her new role, Angela will be leading the business growth efforts for SAP’s platform, applications and business networks in Great Britain, Ireland, France, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland and the Baltic countries. Previously chief operating officer for SAP’s Middle and Eastern Europe region, Angela was actively driving the digital transformation agenda with customers and also pioneered SAP’s own transformation to become the leading cloud company in the region. Her career with SAP spans 13 years, during which time she has held senior roles across the business, including vice president for large enterprises and global vice president of business HR.

Falcon Fine Art

Former Sotheby’s business director Guy Vaissiere had joined art financier Falcon Fine Art as a business development manager to drive continued growth at the group. Prior to joining Falcon Fine Art, Guy held the position of director with leading art dealer, Adrian Sassoon, as well as roles at high-end designer Linley and international auction house Phillips. He spent three years at Sotheby’s leading two key specialist divisions and was also a consultant to the executive board of the Masterpiece London fair. Guy will bring decades of experience with a vast network of relationships and expertise to Falcon Fine Art, which was launched in 2014 and is a division of specialist corporate financier Falcon Group.

