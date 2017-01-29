BHS pensioners must be safeguarded under Green's deal, says Frank Field

Shruti Tripathi Chopra

Pensions of former BHS workers must be safeguarded under any deal struck by billionaire tycoon Sir Philip Green, chair of the Work and Pensions Committee Frank Field has said.

Green, who sold BHS for £1 in March 2015 to serial bankrupt Dominic Chappell, is nearing a £350 deal to save pensions of ex-BHS workers, Sky News reported over the weekend.

Field said: “The key test is whether pensioners and future pensioners will get from this deal the pensions they expected before Sir Philip took ownership of BHS.

“The Committee will be very pleased if there is a deal but will carefully analyse it to assess whether existing and future pensioners have been disadvantaged, and we may well call Sir Philip and The Pensions Regulator back to give evidence if the deal is unsatisfactory in this regard”

BHS went into administration in April last year leading to 11,000 job losses. The collapsed retailer's pension deficit stood at £571m when Green sold the company to Chappell’s Retail Acquisitions.

The Pensions Regulator is in talks with Green and his advisers over settlement offers.

A spokesperson from The Pensions Regulator (TPR) said: "We remain in discussion with Sir Philip’s advisers. Any settlement offer we accept has to be robust enough to stand the test of time and mean that members and the PPF [Pension Protection Fund] are not left in a worse position further down the road."

In November, TPR launched an "enforcement action" into Green and sought redress for 20,000 BHS pension scheme members.

Lesley Titcomb, chief executive, TPR, said at the time: “Our decision to launch enforcement action is an important milestone in our work to attain redress for the thousands of members of BHS schemes who have been placed in this position through no fault of their own.”