Mo Farah slams Trump's travel ban as "deeply troubling"

Star athlete and Olympic hero Sir Mo Farah has slammed Donald Trump's executive order banning entry into the UK for nationals of seven majority Muslim countries, including those who hold dual citizenship.
Farah said it was "deeply troubling that I will have to tell my children that Daddy might not be able to come home - to explain why the President has introduced a policy that comes from a place of ignorance and prejudice".
The long-distance runner is a British citizen originally from Somalia, one of the countries Trump is preventing travel from, and trains in the US.
"I am a British citizen who has lived in America for the past six years - working hard, contributing to society, paying my taxes and bringing up our four children in the place they now call home. Now, me and many others like me are being told that we may not be welcome."