A petition to prevent Donald Trump from visiting the UK in the form of an official state visit has already gathered thousands of signatures in the wake of the President's executive order banning travel to the US from seven majority Muslim countries.

The government will have to respond to the petition after gaining more than the 10,000 signatures required and the matter will have to be considered for debate in Parliament if it gains more than 100,000.

Already more than 35,000 have put their name to it, calling for Trump to "be allowed to enter the UK in his capacity as head of the US government, but he should not be invited to make an official state visit because it would cause embarrassment to Her Majesty the Queen".

Set up by a member of the public, it added:

"Donald Trump's well documented misogyny and vulgarity disqualifies him from being received by Her Majesty the Queen or the Prince of Wales. Therefore during the term of his presidency Donald Trump should not be invited to the United Kingdom for an official state visit."

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has issued a surprisingly quick response to the furore surrounding the travel ban, saying Trump should be blocked from a state visit until it's lifted.

"I think it would be totally wrong for him to be coming here while that situation is going on," he told ITV's Peston on Sunday show.

"I think he has to be challenged on this," he said. "I’m not happy with him coming here until that ban is lifted quite honestly because look at what’s happening with those countries, how many more is it going to be, and what’s going to be the long term effect of this on the rest of the world."

Lib Dem leader Tim Farron echoed that call, saying: "I thought the offer for a state visit was hasty, especially given the things he is coming out with. We should not be giving in so lightly because Theresa May is in a desperate position."

Tory backbencher Sarah Wollaston, an MP for Totnes, has said she doesn't' think "Trump should be invited to address both Houses of Parliament from Westminster Hall" on his visit, which will take place this year.

"Westminster Hall has great significance and should be reserved for leaders who have made an outstanding positive difference in the world. That doesn't include Mr Trump. Those who wish to fawn over him should be free to do so in the Royal Gallery as normal. Not Westminster Hall thanks."

News of Trump's visit to Britain to meet the Queen was revealed during Prime Minister Theresa May's visit to the US.