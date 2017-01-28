FTSE 100 7183.45 +0.41%
Saturday 28 January 2017 3:58pm

Westminster becomes first council to charge more to park diesel cars

Helen Cahill
Air Pollution Levels In Putney Exceed Yearly Quota Just Days Into 2013
The council said it had some of the highest pollution levels in the capital (Source: Getty)

Westminster is becoming the first London borough to make drivers of diesel cars pay more to park.

The council will charge 50 per cent more for diesel cars parked in Marylebone from 3 April, in an attempt to make a "greener, healthier city".

Resident permits in Marylebone will be unchanged; the charge will only apply in pay-to-park bays. The base rate for parking in this part of the borough is £4.90 per hour. Diesel cars will be paying 8p per minute to park in and around the area.

The council said in a statement that Marylebone is subject to "some of the highest pollution levels in London" and that all the money raised from the 50 per cent levy will be put towards sustainable transport modes.

Councillor David Harvey, cabinet member for the environment, said:

Residents and visitors tell us all the time that air quality is a key concern in central London and we have consulted with our partners and local stakeholders on this practical step on improving our health and wellbeing.

Additional charges for diesel vehicles will mean people think twice about using highly polluting cars and invest in cleaner transport that will make a real difference in the quality of air we breathe and our environment.