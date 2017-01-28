Helen Cahill

Westminster is becoming the first London borough to make drivers of diesel cars pay more to park.

The council will charge 50 per cent more for diesel cars parked in Marylebone from 3 April, in an attempt to make a "greener, healthier city".

Resident permits in Marylebone will be unchanged; the charge will only apply in pay-to-park bays. The base rate for parking in this part of the borough is £4.90 per hour. Diesel cars will be paying 8p per minute to park in and around the area.

The council said in a statement that Marylebone is subject to "some of the highest pollution levels in London" and that all the money raised from the 50 per cent levy will be put towards sustainable transport modes.

Councillor David Harvey, cabinet member for the environment, said: