May announces £100m defence collaboration deal with Turkey

Prime Minister Theresa May and Turkish President Recep Tayyid Erdogan have announced a defence deal worth over £100m for the development of fighter jets for Turkey.

May is currently visiting Turkey to talk about both trade and security.

Speaking at Erdogan's presidential palace in Ankara, May said: "This agreement underlines once again that Britain is a great, global trading nation and that we are open for business.

"It marks the start of a new and deeper trading relationship with Turkey and will potentially secure British and Turkish jobs and prosperity for decades to come."

Under the deal, BAE Systems will work with Turkish companies to build TF-X jets.

May and Erdogan have also agreed to set up a working group that will establish a trade deal between the two countries, which is intended to come into force when Britain leaves the European Union.