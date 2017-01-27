Melissa York

Mantle Developments, Croydon

From £430,000 and £875,000 (Help to Buy available)

Buy a home and get a Michelin-starred meal cooked in it by chef Jean-Christophe Novelli. Buyers who snap up a property in one of two schemes in Croydon by the end of January through Countrywide will be able to take up the tasty offer. In Purley, Drapers Court is a collection of two bedroom apartments on sale from £430,000 with 40 per cent Help to Buy loans available. Families may be more enticed by Kingswood Place, comprising tree-lined nine four and five bedroom detached houses near Selsdon.

Call Countrywide on 020 8506 583

Gateway House, Finchley Central

From £390,000

Commuters can snap up a home near Finchley Central on the Northern Line, with less than a 20min journey into King’s Cross. There are 77 one to three bedroom apartments on sale at Gateway House . Expected to be finished in June, they’re sold on 250-year leases with an option to buy a private parking space for an extra £20,000.

Call Foxtons on 020 7579 2929

Trinity Walk, Woolwich

From £330,000 (with Help to Buy available)

Be a part of the £400m regeneration of Trinity Woolwich, a joint venture between the Royal Borough of Greenwich, Lovell Homes and Asra Housing Group, to rejuvenate this part of south east London. Crossrail will be arriving in the next couple of years and it’s currently an 18min commute from Canary Wharf via the DLR. The marketing suite boasts an ‘immersive dome’ where you can use virtual reality headsets to get inside the one to three bed flats and three to four bed townhouses before they’re built.

Call Lovell Homes on 0203 247 4762

Hampstead Reach, Golders Green

From £995,000

You could be living on the edge of Hampstead Garden Suburb by the summer by buying one of Barratt London’s new homes in Golders Green. There are 35 two and three bedroom apartments on sale as well as five seven bedroom detached houses for those who need a bit more space. The architecture is in keeping with the Arts and Crafts-style buildings in the vicinity and the development is close to a number of well-regarded schools. It’s also an 8min walk to Golders Green station on the Northern Line.

Call Glentree New Homes on 0208 731 9500

Heritage Walk, Kew

From £760,000

Live next to a new park in the leafy borough of Richmond. Moments away from Kew Gardens and Kew Bridge – not to mention the Thames – a new show home is opening this weekend for the last sales. Designed by The London Design Group, which has also designed apartments in Blackfriars and Westminster, it’s being used to sell 74 remaining apartments that will be ready to move into as soon as next month. The new park spans the length of the scheme and is less than 10mins from Kew Bridge station.

Call 020 3740 1397