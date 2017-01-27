William Turvill

Celebrities including Ronnie O’Sullivan, Jimmy White, Katie Hopkins and Colin Murray have thrown their weight behind Discovery in its battle against Sky.

It emerged earlier this week that Sky customers are set to lose 12 channels including Eurosport and Animal Plant after the Discovery Channel revealed details of a spat with the media giant.

Read more: Sky to axe all Discovery channels at end of January

In a public he-said-she-said battle, Discovery said:

We believe Sky is using what we consider to be its dominant market position to further its own commercial interest over those of viewers and independent broadcasters… Somebody has to stand up for consumers, because consumers believe they are paying for choice and diversity – they deserve better.

And Sky said:

Despite our best efforts to reach a sensible agreement, we, like many other platforms and broadcasters across Europe, have found the price expectations for the Discovery portfolio to be completely unrealistic.

The upshot is that Discovery’s channels are set to come off Sky’s channels on 31 January. And celebs, and non-celebs, who like watching them are not happy.

Listen @SkyUK you plonkers - you castrated yourselves over Premier League rights. Now you expect @Discovery @tlc_uk to pay for new balls. — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) January 27, 2017

Read more: Premier League costs hit Sky's profits in first half

Many others have also been using the hashtag #keepdiscovery.

In a press release highlighting the online campaign, Discovery said: