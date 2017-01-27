Caitlin Morrison

British Airways cabin crews will strike on six more days in February, Unite announced today, in a dispute over what the union describes as "poverty pay".

New strike dates announced | British Airways to face six days of #strike action by mixed fleet cabin crew #MoreSoon pic.twitter.com/ATgp9vuJXn — Unite the union (@unitetheunion) January 27, 2017

Industrial action is planned for the 5, 6, 7, 9, 10 and 11 February, and has been decided upon after workers wrote to BA, urging the airline to resume negotiations, the union said.

"Rather than addressing poverty pay, British Airways is spending money hand over fist on chartering in aircraft to cover striking cabin crew," said Unite national office Oliver Richardson.

"If it can afford to waste money in such a manner then British Airways can clearly afford to address pay levels which are among the lowest in the industry.

"We would urge British Airways to wake up to the determination of our members, who contribute massively to the billions of pounds in profits the airline generates, and get around the negotiating table to resolve the dispute and avoid a further six days of costly strike action."

The airline's cabin staff staged a 72-hour walkout earlier this month, as part of an ongoing dispute over pay.

"British Airways should be under no illusion about our members’ determination to secure a settlement that addresses their concerns over poverty pay," Richardson said at the time.

Meanwhile, a two-day walkout at Heathrow was held by members of the union on 10 and 11 January.

Unite had previously called off a two day strike at Heathrow which was planned to take place over Christmas and Boxing Day.

BA has been contacted for comment.